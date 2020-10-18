Gary L. Kuhn, 62, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, Gary was the son of the late Vincent P. Kuhn, Sr. and Joyce E.(Landis) Kuhn of Lancaster.
Gary graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Food Service and Housing Administration. From there he went on to be co-owner of The Dispensing Company in Lancaster, PA. Staying active in the Restaurant Association, he assumed the position of President during his membership time. Gary's son Noah has expressed how much his dad loved live music and booking bands at the Dipco. Gary touched everyone's life with love and laughter; that's how he will be remembered. He loved people, serving them, sharing himself with them and making them smile. Some of Gary's fondest memories took place in Kinzers, PA where he developed a love for running on the Cross Country team at Pequea Valley High School. He was also active in wrestling and soccer. His last place of employment was Friendly's in Centerville, PA, where he was deeply loved.
Gary will be lovingly missed by: his son Noah Kuhn, Lancaster, a sister Debra Bagnoli (wife of Kerry Bagnoli), Millersville, a brother Vincent P. Kuhn, Jr. (fiancé Mara Pakalnins), Lancaster, a sister Helen Lovendoski (wife of Kevin Lovendoski), Washington Boro, a brother Kevin Kuhn (husband of Stephanie Kuhn), Shrewsbury, a sister Kathy Hoak (wife of Steve Hoak), Columbia.
Gary's celebration of life will be held October 24, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, PA 17551. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
