Gary Franklin Ingram's journey began in Conshohocken, PA in 1945 and ended in LGH June 9, 2020 with his wife, Carol and sister, Peggy (Philadelphia) at his side. His parents Catherine Schreck Ingram and Benjamin Franklin Ingram insisted Gary was so friendly and sunny that they feared someone would just take him home.
His journey to Philmont Scout Camp, NM was a highlight until his date with high school sweetheart Carol. They've been together since age 17. Journey continued with schooling and marriage until Uncle Sam provided a free trip to South Vietnam after birth of beloved son Jeffrey Franklin Ingram (deceased).
During his journey Gary had been a salesman and a social studies teacher at Octorara Middle School, played his accordion at church, excelled at trapshooting, pursued bird watching including the elusive pileated woodpecker, bought a sports car named Elvis, played cards with friends and family, traveled to several States and National Parks, enjoyed the beaches of Delaware and Maryland, loved sports including bleeding green for the Philadelphia Eagles and filled his minutes with his loved ones. His helping hands, strong back and compassionate heart moved, transported, painted, cleaned, fixed and cared for others. Gary was a truly good person throughout his journey and, at the end of that journey, has been welcomed home eternally.
Any services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be sent to The Salvation Army of Lancaster 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or The American Cancer Society 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com
