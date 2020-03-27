Gary E. Weaver, 73, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Manor Care Lancaster. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Ira Weaver and Dorothy Miller Weaver.
Gary played football and coached at Manheim Central High School. For many years he played fast pitch softball for teams in Lancaster and Lebanon. His interests were hunting, woodworking, NASCAR, rooting for the Braves and Redskins and spending time with his amazing grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Christine, son Jon (Lisa), two grandchildren, sister, Bonnie Graybeal (Lonnie) and brother Daryl. He was predeased by a daughter Jill. Services will be held at a later date.
