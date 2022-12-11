Gary Dillman Lausch, 88, of Lititz passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. He was the son of the late Dillman and Isabel Lausch. Gary was married for 63 years to Joanne who died February 2018. He was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Gohn.
Gary grew up on a farm and attended school in Rothsville. At 17 he joined the Marines where he became a Sergeant and proudly served his country for 3 years. He was a Korean War veteran. Gary was employed for 25 years as a mason for Ira Yeagley. He worked in mixing and refining at Wilbur Chocolate where he retired after 20 years.
Gary was an avid hunter and passed his love of the sport and the outdoors on to his son, Gary, married to Sandy. He also leaves behind his daughter, Susie. Gary had two grandchildren, Michael (Aimee) and Jeffrey, along with three great grandchildren, Caden, Brady, and Ava.
Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The staff at Ephrata Manor will miss Gary's singing, especially the Marine Corps anthem which he sang with pride. They loved his quiet, gentle spirit.
