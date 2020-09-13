Gary D. Bright, 72, of Mountville, PA, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Theresa M. (Shostek) Bright for 47 years. Born in Reading, PA, Gary was the son of the late Leon W. and Dorothy B. (Ilg) Bright.
Gary graduated from St. John Vianney High School before furthering his education at St. Charles College and Seminary and later Jacksonville University where he studied biology. Following his education, he returned to the Lancaster area for work.
Gary was the general manager at "That Fish Place" for 29 years. He was a very innovative and hardworking man who designed the filtering system for the fish aquarium. After this, Gary and Teri owned and operated "Toys on the Green" located in Neffsville from 1995-2005. Continuing his endeavors, Gary worked as store manager for both Kitchen Kettle and later for Rite Aid in Columbia until his retirement.
Gary was a tremendously active member at his church, St. John Neumann. He was a past president of the Parish Council, sang in the choir, as well as a cantor. Gary and his wife Theresa also participated as team leaders for Marriage Encounter, and mentors for Engaged Encounter.
Gary had many hobbies, some of which included fresh and saltwater fishing, vacationing in Maine, and growing roses. At one time, his rose garden contained over 100 roses with 60 different varieties. Once he received a note addressed to him as "Dear Rose Man," which later became his custom-made license plate.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children: Ryan M. Bright of Lancaster, PA and Kateri A. Bright of Mountville, PA; his two grandchildren: Liam P. Bright and Mason D. Lehman of Mountville, PA; and his two sisters: Cheryl L. LeFever and Pamela J. married to Donald Goodley of Lancaster, PA.
Friends will be received by Gary's family at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10-11AM, with the Mass to follow at 11AM. The family wishes that the interment be private at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gary's memory to St. John Neumann Catholic School, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com