Gary D. Beveridge, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Connellsville, PA on April 13, 1935 and was the son of the late Duncan Beveridge and Vera Condiff.
Gary graduated from Turtle Creek High School and obtained his bachelor's in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. He then worked at Armstrong World Industries for 36 years as the Director of Purchasing. He retired in 1993.
He volunteered at the Arthritis foundation, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Florida, and other places throughout his lifetime and was also a member of the Lancaster Country Club.
He married his high school sweetheart, Alice Lynn, and they were married for 66 years. She was a cheerleader and he played trombone in the band. They lived in Lancaster for many years and enjoyed traveling together around the world, with favorite spots in Monterey, California and St. Petersburg, Florida.
Gary loved his family and he always put his family first. He was the family photographer and videographer and captured countless family memories. Gary was a go-getter. He was always getting up early, taking his family on adventures and trips, and staying active. He had a need for speed. He participated in many racing schools, had a passion for aviation, and loved riding roller coasters with his granddaughter (over and over again). He worked as the boat captain at Dutch Wonderland for some time where people fondly called him Captain Gary. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid runner and tennis player. He loved the beach, whether it was on the west coast or Florida. He also had creative talents, including being an avid Jazz fan, watercolor painting landscapes of his travels, and making hand-made Christmas wreaths every year that he would gift to friends and family.
Gary is survived by his daughter Sauni Hulse, wife of Franklin Hulse,, Jr. of Lebanon PA; his granddaughter Taylyn Hulse, fiance of Logan Torrence of California; his sister, Daine Melchior, the wife of Urban Melchior, of Florida; and his nephew Christopher Melchior of Florida.
Memorial services will be held in private with the family.
