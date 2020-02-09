Gary D. Andrewlavage, 61, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully after an extended illness at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Elmira, NY, he was the son of the late William and Wanda Andrewlavage. Gary was the beloved husband of Christine Andrewlavage, and they celebrated 36 years of marriage this past June.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by two sons: Brian Andrewlavage and his wife Melanie of Denver, NC, and Joshua Andrewlavage and his fiancée Jessy Clark of Portland, OR, who recently granted the family the joy of the first grandson, Milo David Andrewlavage; his sister Maurina Ruggiero and her husband Tony of Horseheads, NY; his brother Bill Andrewlavage of Honeoye, NY; niece Erica Yearick of Denver, CO; his dear mother-in-law Ann Marie Riggs of Lancaster, along with a host of in-laws, nephews, nieces, and longtime friends.
Gary enjoyed a career in commercial construction that spanned over 40 years with involvement in numerous historical projects across Pennsylvania. An avid outdoorsman, Gary enjoyed fishing and hunting from a young age. He took great pride in providing the next generation the ability to enjoy the great outdoors through his involvement at the Milton Grove Sportsmen's Club. Anyone who met or knew Gary would agree that he was friendly, caring, and was quick to offer a hand with advice or handyman skills, as long as you offered him a cup of coffee.
A Celebration of Gary's life will take place at a future date at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be offered to the American Lung Assoc., 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17522. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
