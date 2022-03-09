Gary Clifford Rineer, 71, of Paradise, passed away at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Appel) Rineer. He was the son of the late Clifford and Violet (Reimold) Rineer.
Gary was an active member of Calvary Monument Bible Church. He enjoyed horses and working on his 1955 Chevy. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be very missed.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children, Jason Rineer (husband of Rachel) and Marie O'Connell (wife of Dan); his grandchildren, Emily, Kiara, and Hannah Rineer; and Addalynn and Raelynn O'Connell; and his brother Ronald Rineer (husband of Pam).
A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Monument Bible Church at 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the Church one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at Georgetown United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christiana Community Ambulance Association at PO Box 280, Christiana, PA 17509 or the Gap Fire Company at 802 Pequea Avenue, Gap, PA 17527.
