Gary Bruce Scranton, 80, of Mount Joy, PA and formerly Towanda, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Gary was born in Elmira, NY, he was the son of Bernard and Cora Bryant Scranton and the husband of Mary Jane Bradley Scranton.
In addition to his wife, Mary Jane Bradley Scranton, Gary is survived by daughter, Carrie (Kerry) Johnson of Lancaster, PA and son, David (Megan) Scranton of Lancaster, PA and two brothers, Thomas (Kathy) Scranton of Wellsboro, PA and Ben (Lorrie) Scranton of Springfield, MA. And five grandchildren: Hannah, Libby, Jake, Kara and Brady.
Gary and Mary met at Wellsboro High School and were married 57 years. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Lycoming College where he played baseball and was in the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. He then earned his master's degree in Psychology from Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
Gary was a lifelong educator and worked for BLAST IU 13 as a School Psychologist and later at Wyalusing School District as the School Psychologist and Special Education Coordinator.
While at Lycoming College he met lifelong friends with whom he started the North Country Rod and Gun Club in Tioga County in 1970. Some of his passions include trout fishing and hunting. Every birthday you would find him fishing on Pine Creek. He was a true outdoorsman and loved sharing his knowledge with his family and friends. Gary also belonged to South Mountain Hunting Club in Canton, PA. He was an avid snowmobiler and would travel to Quebec for many winters to ride with friends.
Always an adventurer and teacher, he led a trip with high school students to Costa Rica on a sea turtle preservation trip. He also accompanied a musher in the 75th anniversary of the Serum Run from Nenana to Nome, AK (768 miles) on part of the Iditarod trail. That ride commemorated the anniversary of the delivery of life-saving serum during the 1925 Diphtheria Outbreak. He adopted this quote from explorer, Norman Vaughn on that trip and brought it to life daily; "Dream big and dare to fail".
Gary was a coach and served as the President of Towanda Little League. He also was a Towanda High School Baseball coach for several years, a member of Wellsboro, PA United Methodist Church, Towanda Elks Club and Towanda VFW, a member of the Ossea Masonic Lodge and served as a Towanda Township Supervisor.
Gary's memorial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wellsboro United Methodist Church, 36 Main Street, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 where he and Mary were married. He specifically asked that there be his favorite hymns sung at his life celebration. There will be a reception and storytelling at the Deane Center, 104 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA following. All are welcome and please come with your favorite Gary'isms to share as we lift up a man of great adventure and who lived life out loud. Interment will be family only at Wellsboro Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 and Trout Unlimited, PA Council, PO Box 5148, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
