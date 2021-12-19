Gary Bellanca passed peacefully as angels received him in heaven, with his wife by his side, at their home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
He was lovingly cared for by his devoted wife of 23 years. Together, they shared an unbreakable bond, a connection and partnership that brought them amazing joy and love. Always in sync with each other, from running their business to exploring every adventure life brought them, including the remarkable good times as well as the most difficult times … side by side … together. The love and commitment they shared for each other was strong and everlasting.
Gary was born in Flushing, NY to the late Salvatore J. Bellanca and Anna R. (Tricarico) Bellanca. He grew up in Long Island, NY. As the oldest of four he willingly became both role model and mentor to his younger siblings. He graduated from Kings Park High School and attended Suffolk Community and Assumption College. Gary was competitive and craved diversity in all aspects of life. He began his career in sales in Manhattan and after starting his family, relocated to Holden, Massachusetts, where he joined Wright Line, LLC in Sales and Marketing. There he spearheaded a sales team, published three books and various trade publication articles, was awarded two United States Patents, and received a Fortune 500 Company Innovators Award. His time in Massachusetts also brought him his second child and another career opportunity in Pennsylvania at Cole Environments as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. His desire to be a leader and have an impact on companies drove him to the next level and he took the leap and in 1988 he launched his own marketing consulting agency, Lancaster Marketing Innovations, Inc. (now known as LMI Advertising). Gary spent nearly two decades spearheading business-to-business marketing programs with emphasis on strategic and tactical planning, while overseeing the direction of his firm.
Gary was an avid runner (completing 7 marathons and numerous half marathons and smaller races). He thrived in the outdoors and enjoyed playing golf, hiking locally and on Mount Washington, ice climbing, biking, tennis, and skiing. He was well-read, appreciated all genres of music with a special devotion to The Beatles, liked gardening, socializing, art, and traveling. He also loved to root for his beloved Yankees and Giants.
Most importantly, Gary loved his family. He was a remarkable husband, amazing father of two, and endearing grandfather of five. He was an active participant in their lives from volunteering in classrooms to putting on magic shows and simply offering his full attention to each one of them.
Gary is survived by his wife of 23 years, Tina Bellanca; children, Roxanne Marangos, wife of John of Boca Raton, FL, Derrick Bellanca, husband to-be of Sarah of Lancaster. Grandchildren, Lily Bellanca, Madison Bellanca, Jackson Brahney, John Marangos III, Joseph Marangos. Siblings, Jeffrey Bellanca, husband of Marie, Mastic, NY, Diane Ray, wife of Scott, Kings Park, NY, and Carol Nickerson, wife of Michael, Northport, NY. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In 2007, Gary was diagnosed with early on-set dementia and re-diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Always supporting causes that were near and dear to him, Gary and his wife took their love of running to raise awareness and resources of his illness and created, A Race to Remember. To-date, their event has raised over $542,000 to help fight frontotemporal dementia through vital research and essential support programs and services. Sharing their journey with the community, government officials, and local organizations offered ways to educate on what were often difficult times.
As he and his wife navigated the challenges of this devasting disease, the journey was arduous, educating, and painful to watch as the illness stole his memories, independence, control, before ultimately stealing his life.
The Bellanca family would also like to specially thank Gloria Florry for her care and watchful eye throughout his entire journey at home.
Family and friends are invited to Gary’s Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. John Neuman Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster PA 17601 with Father Dan Powell officiating. Family will receive friends at the Church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association designated for Frontotemporal research, www.alz.org, or St. John Neumann Catholic Church at www.sjncslancaster.org.
Please visit Gary’s memorial page at