Gary Bauer, 73, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, Gary was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Keene) Bauer.
Gary worked for UPS for 30 years and retired after 6 years at Teamsters Local 771.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
He enjoyed playing softball for many years and was inducted into the Lancaster Fast Pitch Hall of Fame. Gary was also a good golfer, he loved bocce ball, and the best when it came to shuffleboard, though he would never tell you that. Gary was humble and kind, always giving credit to his teams. When he wasn't playing sports, he rooted for the L.A. Dodgers and the Boston Bruins. He also enjoyed listening to the scanner and was a fire chaser, a hobby that he picked up in honor of his father who was a Lancaster City Fireman.
He belonged to many local clubs over the years where he enjoyed many friendships. His most recent favorite was the America Legion Post 34, where he loved meeting his nephew Mike for "just a few drinks."
Family was extremely important to Gary. He had a deep love for his parents and revered his father greatly. Gary had a huge heart that only grew with age. He was a man that was accepting, generous, and LOYAL. His door was always open to those in need. Gary was most proud of how harmoniously his family blended together into one. It was important that all those around him loved each other as much as he loved them.
Gary is survived by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Penny Bauer, and his previous wife and dear friend Connie Bauer, mother of Jimmy and Scott. He is survived by five children: son, Jimmy Bauer and his wife Pam and their children Allyssa, Jordan, and Sydney; son Scott Bauer and his children Adrienne, mother of Harper, and Hayley; son Jason Charles and his children Sariah, Brayden and Landon; daughter Julie Cole and her daughter Lauren; and son Justin Charles his wife Sarah and their children Connor, Lincoln, and Bennett. He is also survived by a brother, Barry Bauer and his wife Carolyn, nieces, nephews, many loyal friends, and his faithful companion, whom he adored, his boxer Marley. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Herbert Bauer.
His legacy lives on in all those who knew him and loved him.
A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held on April 11, 2021 from 2:00-6:00pm at the American Legion Post 34, 1388 Arcadia Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Let's honor him by sharing his stories!
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »