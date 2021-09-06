Gary B. Kogon, 67, passed away peacefully due to glioblastoma multiforme on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in Wilmington, DE, and was the son of the late Dr. Irving and Rita Kogon.
Gary completed his undergraduate degree at The University of Tennessee in Knoxville and his master's degree at Penn State. While at Penn State he met his beloved wife Linda. In 1987, he and the family moved to Lancaster, PA. Gary was dedicated to Judaism and Israel. He was active on the board of the Jewish Day School and served numerous terms as President of the Temple Beth El board. Gary was also a member of the Executive Committee of the Lancaster Federation and was the Lancaster liaison for Israel Bonds. Gary was invited to join the Executive Committee of the USCJ Mid-Atlantic Region and was asked to represent the Region as a member of the International Board.
Gary was one of Auntie Anne's earliest and most highly regarded franchisees, opening his first pretzel franchise in 1990. Many of his store managers had lengthy tenures as well, serving as a testament to the positive work environment he created and exemplified by managers receiving the Perfect Pretzel Manager Award. Gary was an influential member of the Auntie Anne's corporate community, serving in regional leadership roles over three decades. The input he provided was valued as exhibited by his receipt of the Blue Ribbon and Pretzel Perfect Store awards. Gary encouraged his stores to actively raise money for the Children's Miracle Network and Alex's Lemonade Stand, garnering him the Spirit Award.
Gary was devoted to his community and family and beloved for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He doted on his wife, three daughters and five grandchildren. Gary leaves behind his cherished wife, Linda, and daughters Amy Jo (Joshua Goldwyn), Sherie (Avner Mar-Chaim) and Chava and five grandchildren, Ari, Noam, Levi, Maya and Daniel.
Funeral services for Gary were held on Sunday, September 5, at Temple Beth El, Lancaster. Interment followed at Beth El Cemetery, Lititz.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Chesed Committee of Temple Beth El for the constant supply of meals and support throughout Gary's illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chesed Committee of Temple Beth El, PO Box 727, East Petersburg, PA 17520-727, or to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com