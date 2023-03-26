Gary A. Glass, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness with his family at his side on March 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Moyra (Donnelly) Glass for 65 years.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Charles E. Glass and Ann (Harabalya) Glass.
Gary graduated from Pace University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and went on to become the Chief Financial Officer for a worldwide commercial property management firm. After retiring from the corporate world, he worked as a residential real estate agent for several years.
Gary was a committed member of the Hamilton Park United Church of Christ for over 50 years. He served on the Consistory/ Leadership Team, was an integral member of the church choir, treasurer, and traveled throughout the United States with congregation members to help rebuild communities impacted by disaster.
While Gary will be remembered by most for his musical gifts and his original compositions of folk/church music, he was a man of many talents and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. As a lifelong student of music and the arts, his home was a showplace for his artwork and his many pieces of hand-crafted furniture.
He is survived by his children: Brian Glass, Audrey Russo (wife of Guy), Russell Glass (husband of Lisa), Jeffrey Glass (husband of Anthi), 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Diane Meyer (wife of Henry).
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, May 13th at 11:00 a.m.
Guests are invited to pay their respects to the family at the church on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 or by using the following link: https://giv.li/s3jt5o
