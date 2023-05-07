Gary A. Glass, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness with his family at his side on March 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Moyra (Donnelly) Glass for 65 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, May 13th at 11:00 a.m. Guests are invited to pay their respects to the family at the church on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Hamilton Park United Church of Christ 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster PA 17603 or by using the following link: https://giv.li/s3jt5o. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
