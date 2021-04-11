Garry R. Stoudt, 65, of Marietta passed away on April 9th, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late Earl and Shirley Stoudt-Brandt and was a lifelong resident of this area. Garry was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and went on to study at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He started and ran his own company Stoudt Electric for many years. Garry was a renowned bassist and was a member of several prominent bands including High Tide. He loved the outdoors and loved floating down the Susquehanna River. Garry adored his family and treasured spending time with his grandson.
Garry leaves behind his daughter, Patricia Vandervalk, fiancée of Andrew Green of Marietta; his grandson, Ryland Vandervalk of Marietta; two sisters, Anne, wife of Jeff Mummau of Marietta, Cherri, wife of Brian Molzahn of Millersville; many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Stoudt and step father, James Brandt
Garry will be laid to rest at Trinity Lutheran Church of Colebrook at a later date and services will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville