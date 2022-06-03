Garry R. Potts passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 67. He passed peacefully at home after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia A. (Laube) Potts. He was the son of Kathryn E. (Royer) Potts and the late Ralph A. Potts.
Garry is survived by: a son Shawn M. Potts of Leola, PA; a daughter, Kelly M. Potts of Silver Spring, MD; a brother, Daniel R. Potts (Terry dec'd) of Millsboro, DE; several loving nieces and nephews; a great-niece and a great-nephew.
He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1973 and worked at Goodhart and Sons, Inc. for 47 years.
Garry chose not to have a service. Family and friends may send condolences through the Furman Home for Funerals website. Contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or Hospice and Community Care. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »