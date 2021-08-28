Garry R. Maurer, 74, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing, Palmyra. Born in Ashland, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Gladys Yoder Maurer. He was the loving husband of Margaret A. "Peggy" Fenimore Maurer. They would have observed their 39th wedding anniversary this December.
Garry worked at Alcoa, Lancaster for 32 years as a furnace operator. He was a member of PA Young Farmers and Future Farmers of America. He enjoyed recycling and operated Serendipity Antiques in Lebanon for many years. Garry proudly served in the United States Army.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons; Kenneth husband of Jennifer Maurer, Cornwall, Jeffrey Maurer, Manheim, a step son, Dean husband of Tammy Miller, Lebanon, a step daughter, Gayle wife of Michael McKay, Columbus, OH, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Susan Johns, Hegins, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Garry's interment service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, www.mygiving.net/donate/Homeland-Hospice. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com