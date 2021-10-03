Garry Mark LeFevre, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert W. Lefever and Evelyn Eager.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UC Berkley. After twenty years in commercial banking in Lancaster, Garry earned his Masters of Divinity at Andover Newton School of Theology. He served as a minister for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, MD and later the Grafton Upton Unitarian Universalist Church in Grafton, MA. Garry was a member of the Lancaster Democratic Committee, the Torch Club, and an officer with the Housing Development Corporation.
Garry is survived by his son, Garry Mark LeFevre, Jr. and his sister, Velda Emonds.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 1:00 p.m. until the start of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care.
