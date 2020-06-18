Garry D. Wike, 77, of Stevens, PA, passed away on Monday, June 15 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Vera (Hornberger) Wike and son of the late Warren and Hattie Wike.
In addition to his wife, Vera, he is survived by daughters: Robin Wike Bingeman (Warren) of Akron, PA and Pamela Wike (Nicole Lovecchio) of Charleston, SC; son, Durrell Wike (Christine) of Audubon, PA; step daughter, Michelle Maestle of Virginia Beach, VA; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Fonda Shearer (Clare) of Delaware.
Garry worked at Weave Corp. in Denver, PA.
An avid outdoorsman, Garry enjoyed fishing, hunting, birdwatching and spending time at Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve.
Garry also liked riding motorcycles, especially dirt bikes, and buying abandoned storage units for a hobby.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Gravenor's in Ephrata, PA.
Place of interment will be Mt. Airy Cemetery, Clay Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Garry's memory to Audubon Pennsylvania at https://pa.audubon.org/