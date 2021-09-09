Garrett Henry Gartner, 22, of Lititz, passed away Monday August 30, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center after a brief illness. Born January 17, 1999 in Lancaster, Garrett was the proud son of Joe and Jackie (Miller) Gartner. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, Garrett went on to work at Weis Markets where he served as the Front-End Monitor. Garrett was looking forward to a new role as a movie and gaming critic for WhatCulture Ltd. His passion for movies and games spanned from new releases to vintage classics.
Garrett was artistically inclined and had an eye for detail which started at a young age. Over the years, he blessed his family with countless 3D depth pencil drawings and many handmade novelties constructed from ordinary household items. His deep-thinking lead to many creations and heartfelt discussions that will forever be cherished by his family.
Strong and steadfast in his beliefs of right and wrong, he was a gentle soul by nature, Garrett was always willing to lend his friendship and help others overcome the challenges of life. He had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room. He will be sorely missed by all.
To cherish his memory, Garrett leaves his parents: Joe and Jackie Gartner; two siblings: Dr. Jolene Gartner partner of Yeji Kim-eya and Gillian Gartner partner of George McGinnis; as well as a nephew: Daylin McGinnis.
Family and friends are invited to the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday September 12, 2021 from 3 PM to 4 PM for visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Garrett's honor can be made to Kidpower International, PO Box 1212 Santa Cruz, CA 95061 USA. Helping those children that have suffered or are suffering from childhood bullying.
