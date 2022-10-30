Garrett A. Morgan

Wednesday morning we found our beloved Garrett had left us for a better place. As his heart finds rest, many more hearts heave over the sudden pain of his loss. Words alone cannot begin to express the fullness of a life short lived, but terms and timelines of men rarely fit into the master plan.
Garrett's heart was tender and his resolve firm; and as such, he was deeply loved by many far and wide. From the very beginning, Garrett brought joy and enthusiasm to his every pursuit; and he greeted every challenge with a strong handshake and a big smile. A vibrant sense of adventure and a hunger to get in the game brought him greatly deserved success in karate, school, lacrosse, work, relationships and life. A selfless individual, Garrett played for the team and when the clock ran short and he could play no more, he chose to pull himself from the field for the sake of his teammates.
Garrett leaves behind on earth a long list of those he loved his parents, Erik and Lisa, his beloved brother, mentor and best friend, Joshua, his grandparents, family members and friends. We all carry on the light of his memory in each of us every day, and we are forever grateful to Garrett and to God, for his beautiful life and steadfast companionship for 22 years.
Garrett now sits on a beach as long and blonde as his hair, with the blue waters reflected in his eyes, and he takes great comfort in the strong embrace of our Lord.
May the Lord bless you and keep you, dear Garrett. May the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. May the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)
We will forever love you and hold you in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with Fr. Brian Olkowski as Celebrant. Guests are invited to attend a visitation at the church from 1 PM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Garrett's name may be made to the Garrett Morgan Fund, Penn Manor Men's Lacrosse Booster Club, P.O. Box 5, Millersville, PA 17551.
