Garland Ray "Gary" Knicely, Jr., 63, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Garland Ray Knicely, Sr. and Patricia Ann (Keller) Knicely. He was the husband of Michele (Haefner) Knicely, with whom he shared 24 years of marriage.
Gary graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1978. He worked for Burnham Holdings as a Boiler Maker until his recent retirement. He was known for his love of painting and singing- especially at Karaoke. He also enjoyed watching the Eagles play and loved game shows. He was a skilled Disc Golfer and played in many competitions.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children Heather Smith (husband, Jared) and Kyle Knicely; his grandchildren Xavier Smith, Kathryn Smith, and Quentin Smith; his sister Bonnie Galitzky; and his brother Charles Knicely.
A Funeral Service will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, March 24, 2023. Friends and family will be received starting at 10:00 AM and service will immediately follow at 11:00. Committal will take place at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
