Galen S. Hibshman, 85, of New Holland, passed away in his residence on December 26, 2021.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Landis B. and Marie S. (Steffy) Hibshman.
He was the loving husband of Beverly (Deshong) Hibshman whom he married on October 27, 1956 and shared sixty-five loving years of marriage.
Galen and his wife attended church at Garden Spot Village. He was employed by Horst Excavating Group as an equipment operator for over thirty years until his retirement. He loved singing gospel music and was always willing to help anyone in need.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children: Rodney L. husband of Viv M. (Kieffer) Hibshman of East Earl, Brenda J. wife of Richard K. Novak of New Holland, and Jeffrey L. husband of Nadine (Beck) Hibshman of Bowmansville. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and brothers: Clyde S. Hibshman of New Holland, Ivan S. Hibshman of Brownstown, and Landis “Luke” Hibshman, Jr. of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings: Titus S. Hibshman, Martha M. Overly, Vernon S. Hibshman and Mildred M. Beiler.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Galen’s name to any charity of your choice.