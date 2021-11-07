Galen Kyle Tuell, 52, of Columbia passed away on November 1st, 2021. He was born in Columbia to Orlando and Sharyn Tuell and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Galen attended Lancaster Catholic High School and graduated from Columbia High School. He loved to cook and was known to be a great chef. Galen was beloved by all the children in his neighborhood. He also was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Notre Dame fan. Galen was a lifelong family member at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Columbia.
Galen leaves behind his parents, Orlando and Sharyn Tuell of Columbia; his companion of seventeen years, Rose Duke of Columbia; his daughter, Brittany Duke-Williams, wife of Jennalee of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Silas, Paityn, Maverick, and River; his brothers, Colby Tuell, Sr., husband of Madeline Millan-Tuell of Marietta, Stephon, husband of Meloni Tuell of Columbia; six nieces and nephews, Marquella Tuell of Mountville, Chantal Tuell of Bowie, MD, Colby, Jr., husband of Olivia Tuell of Mountville, Alexis, wife of Keith Wakefield of Manheim, Tyler Harrison of Mountville, Markis Harrison of Japan; great niece and nephew, Remi Simone Tuell and Savohn Anthony McQueeney both of Mountville; two great uncles, Robert Poindexter, husband of Shirley Proctor of Columbia and Jerry Poindexter, husband of Elaine Brown of Kissimmee, FL; great aunt, Vivian Colon of Columbia; a great host of cousins and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Moses and Lucille P. Abney; his paternal grandmother, Thelma Tuell.
Services for Galen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Galen’s name to Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 222 S. 5th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville