Galen E. Graham, 96, died peacefully on April 13, 2020. He was a resident of Brethren Village in Lititz.
Galen was the son of Rev. John and Kathryn Graham. His wife, Burnetta, died in 2015.
He was a graduate of Elizabethtown College. After graduating he served in the Army during WWII as a hospital medical technician in England. After the war he finished his Army career in Washington State where he was part of a team that developed one of the first flu vaccines. After his discharge from the Army he entered Purdue University, where he received a PH.D. in chemistry. His entire professional career was with Armstrong Cork Co., later Armstrong World Industries.
He, together with his wife, were avid gardeners and travelers. They grew fruits and vegetables every year of their married life. Excess fruit led to a retirement hobby of home winemaking. They travelled the United States and the world together.
Galen was an accomplished contract bridge player. He was awarded Life Master status in 1973 and continued to play, teach and administer games during the rest of his life.
He is survived by his brother John (Louise) Graham of Landisville. He is also survived by his two children, Galen Graham, Jr. (Donna) of Upper Gwynedd, Pennsylvania and Nancy Graham of Harrisburg. He has two grandchildren, Michael Graham (Sarina Doyle) of Orlando, Florida and Jessica Graham Gruber (Jared Gruber) of Bala Cynwyd, and three great-grandchildren.
Galen was a long time active member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
If desired, memorial gifts may be made in Galen's name to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
A living tribute »