Galen D. Blank former owner of Blank's Service Center

Galen D. Blank, age 75, of Gap, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Rodena Geibe Blank for over 55 years. Born in Christiana, he was the son of the late S. Earl Sr. and Florence Kauffman Blank.
Galen attended Limeville United Methodist Church. He was the owner of the former Blank's Service Center in Gap and was known for getting people back on the road, even knowing they wouldn't be able to pay for his services. He enjoyed hunting, going to his farm in Clearfield County, the Philadelphia Phillies, and 4 wheelers whether he was riding them, rolling them, or getting them stuck. He was a member of the Mountaindale Hunting Club in Cambria County.
His pride and joy were his sons and grandchildren: Dennis and his children Brook and Ashley, Duane and his children Steven and Heather, Darren and his children Sierra, Isabelle, Skyler, 6 great-grandchildren, and his adopted granddaughter Riley. He is also survived by 5 siblings: Mary E. Graybill of Kinzers, Ruth O. wife of David Wadel of Washington Boro, Wilmer K. "Bud" husband of Dorothy Riehl Blank of Ickesburg, PA, Joseph H. husband of Sandy Blank of Millmont, PA, and E. Earl Jr. husband of Sherrill Funk Blank of Kinzers. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin H. Blank.
Funeral service will take place at Limeville Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Keith Price, Greg Impink and Jim Brashear will be officiating. There will also be a viewing at the church on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery shiveryfuneralhome.com