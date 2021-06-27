Gale R. Davis

Gale R. Davis (nee Heilenman), 78, of Lancaster, passed away on June 4, 2021. She was the wife of George W. (Bill) Davis, Jr. until his passing in 2008.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at The Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11 AM. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gale's name may be made to Milagro House in Lancaster (milagrohouse.org)

