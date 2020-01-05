Gale Jefferies Rankowski

Gale Marie Jefferies Esterberg Rankowski, 64, of Media, formerly of Lancaster Co., entered into rest Dec. 22, 2019.

Daughter of the late William & Gladys Jefferies; wife of the late Eric Esterberg. Graduate of Villanova. Volunteer at Thresholds, Delaware Co.

Surviving: husband, John Rankowski; children, John, Alex (Mike) Brudzinski; grandson, Simon; sisters, Pam Jefferies, Lisa Friday (Barry Hevener). A brother, Alan preceded her in death. Private Interment: Trumbauer Cemetery, Leola, at the family's convenience. Furman's - Leola

