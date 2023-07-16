Gail S. Sensenig, 85, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away at the home on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
He was the husband of Carole L. Felty Sensenig. Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Elmer and Lizzie Sauder Sensenig.
Gail had been a partner in M & S Sales and Service and then was involved in Apartment Rentals. He was a member of Akron Community Church and had been involved as a deacon. Gail and Carole moved to Fairmount Homes four years ago and they both enjoyed volunteering there. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the cabin.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Nadine wife of William Ressler of Ephrata; a son, Keith husband of Beverly Kurtz Sensenig of New Holland; two grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, one step great great grandchild; a brother, Ray husband of Opal Sensenig of Strasburg, CO; and two sisters, Mabel Doggett of Ephrata, and Vesta Watt of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by siblings, Esther Sensenig, Mary Martin, Elmer Sensenig, and Pauline Sensenig.
Services and interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
