Gail P. Stump, 87, of Manor Twp., passed away at home, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Born in Taylor, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Griffiths) Sheridan. Gail was the loving wife of Chester A. Stump, who died in 2005.
Gail was the Director for the Meals on Wheels program for over 42 years. Of the Christian Faith, she loved spending time with her family and having breakfast with her friends.
Gail is survived by her son, Robert A. Stump, husband of Bobbie Jo, of Columbia; daughter, Beth A. Widdowson, wife of David, of Landisville; three grandchildren: Virginia Aldred, wife of Scott, of Lancaster, Taylor Stump, husband of Nicole, of Columbia, and Benjamin Widdowson, of Landisville; great-granddaughter, Hazel Grace Stump; and brother, Thomas Sheridan, husband of Sharman, of Tunkhannock, PA.
Graveside services for Gail will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels by visiting: https://mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/.