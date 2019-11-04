Gail M. White, 83, of Millersville, died on Sunday evening, October 27, 2019 at LGH, Lancaster as the result of a stroke. She was the wife of James W. White, Sr. and the mother of late James W. White, Jr. (March 29, 2018), and Eric J. White, of Millersville. Also surviving are two grandsons: Kyle White, of Syracuse, NY, Connor White, of Elizabethtown; two sisters; Judith Anderson, of NC and Linda Flindt, of VA, and her much loved brother-in-law; Vince O'Hearn.
Born June 16, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Peter James Gallagher and Florence Dilg. At two years of age her father died and four years later, Florence then married Theodore Woolbert. Subsequently, he adopted her and she became Gail Woolbert.
Gail grew up in Shavertown, Luzerne County, PA and graduated from Westmoreland High School now known as Dallas Area High School. She earned her B.A. Degree from Susquehanna University and her Master's Degree from Millersville University. Gail had taught English and Reading in a number of Pennsylvania Public Schools. The great majority of Gail's teaching service was in the Penn Manor School District at Marticville Middle School and Penn Manor High School.
In retirement, Gail enjoyed reading, traveling, wintering in Florida. But, most of all taking care of Kyle and Connor whenever there was an opportunity available. For about fifty years, she treasured her "Flamingo" buddies, a group of teacher friends who met on frequent occasions for lunch, dinner, group vacations or to simply attend community events. Their goal was to have lots of fun and give support to each other in times of both joy and sadness.
There will be a Celebration of Life held for Gail's friends and colleagues at a later date. In keeping with her wishes, Interment will be held privately by the family in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Memorial Remembrances be made to the Penn Manor Education Foundation, P.O. Box #1001, Millersville, PA 17551 or to Hospice and Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
