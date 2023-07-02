Gail M. Rohrer, 69, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 from Metastatic Lung Cancer.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. and C. Delphine (Hill) Breneman.
Gail was a 1972 graduate from Pequea Valley High School. She worked as an Abstractor/Title Searcher. Some of her interests included reading, cooking, and going deep sea fishing. She was also a former member of The Otters, Riverside Club, and the Green Hill Sportsman's Association.
Gail is survived by her son, Eric (Mandy) Ringbloom; two granddaughters; five siblings, Bonnie Breneman, Patricia Breneman, Liz (Tom) Olive, Jo (Mark Colling) Breneman, and Jim (Diane) Breneman; two nieces and two nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
