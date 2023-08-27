Gail Lyn Holmes, 79, passed away on August 22, 2023 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. She was born in Gloversville, NY to the late Robert Avery and Audrey (McCarthy) Avery. She was married to her loving and devoted husband, Robert M. Holmes.
Growing up in upstate New York, Gail loved adventure. She was known to ride horses, go tobogganing and ice skating. Her favorite topic of discussion in her later years was that of fishing at the family lake in Arietta, NY.
Gail had several careers including being a registered nurse, a realtor and an office manager for her son's business. But her most important role in life was that of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family more than anything and provided much counsel to them as well as their friends over the years. Gail loved to make others laugh and was always thinking of ways to bring other people joy. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she was constantly posing the question "What should we get the kids for Christmas?"
Gail had a beautiful smile and a loving heart. She will be deeply missed.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ephrata, PA. She also loved listening to the Chapel services of Cedarville University where her granddaughter is a student.
Gail is survived by her children and their spouses: Lisa Conway (Joe), Beth Stec (Paul), Jim Holmes (Lynne), and Eric Holmes (Becky); her grandchildren, LeeAnne Crooks (Ray), Jenna Davis (Keith), Ryan Stec, Nathan Holmes (Olivia), Adam Stec, Noah Holmes, Johanna Holmes, Cayden Holmes, and Carson Holmes; her great-grandchildren: Max Crooks, Charlie Crooks, Lucy Davis, and baby Davis yet to arrive; her brothers and sisters-in-law: John Avery (Andrea), Gary Avery, Karen Avery, Ann Avery Jones, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents as well as her brothers, Lyman and Bart Avery and her sister, Connie Avery.
A visitation will take place for friends and family on Friday, September 1st at 4:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA followed by a Celebration of her life and dinner. All are welcome to attend. Gail's final resting place is at the Bergstrasse Cemetery in Ephrata, PA.
Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522 or Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. www.goodfuneral.com
