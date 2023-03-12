Gail Leslie Allan Bartley, 62, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John Allan and Helen Hornburg.
She was a hard-working lady who loved her job. Gail worked in accounts payable at the International Paper in Manhattan for 17 years. She was a teacher's assistant in the School District of Lancaster for 14 years. Gail was a lifelong Lutheran who enjoyed singing in the choir.
During her free time, Gail listened to the music of Carol King and enjoyed photography; she was often out walking her dogs and loved spending time with her family. She was passionate about her home and bright-colored clothing and always matched her socks to her outfit. She was a strong and self-reliant woman who raised her daughter's to be the same. Gail loved to travel, especially to California, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Gail is survived by her husband, Stephen Bartley of whom they shared 26 years of marriage; her two daughters, Tabitha and Jessica Bartley; her two brothers, David and Robert Allan; her four sisters, Debbie Foster, Janice Allan, Amy Allan, and Erika Hornburg; her four sisters-in-law, Christine and Susannah Bartley and Sheila and Karen Allan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Johanna Hornburg.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m.
