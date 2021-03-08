Gail L. "Dee" Mauro, 82, was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and passed away on Friday March 5, 2021 at her home. She is at peace with her Savior in Heaven.
She is survived by her brother, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, and 2 granddaughters.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, volunteers, and friends who assisted her in caring for her disabled daughter at home.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends can view the service on Zoom by going to: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6342527461?pwd=d1FJa3U1RHVtUGg2ZVZJM2wzeno4QT09.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Handi-Vangelism, www.hvmi.org or to Harvey Cedars Bible Conference, www.hcbible.org.