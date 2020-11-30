Gail G. Daddario, 66 of Bowmansville, was received into the arms of her savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after battling cancer for over a year.
Born in Gilbert, WV, she was a daughter of the late Aubrey and Icy Pearl (Toler) Hatfield.
Besides loving the Lord, she also loved her husband of 47 years, Steve, Sr.; her daughter, Lori Daddario, her son, Steve, Jr., husband to Amanda Daddario; and her grandkids whom she loved dearly, Amanda, Noah, and Alessandra. Also surviving is her brother, Melvin Hatfield of Reamstown; her sisters, Zina (Dale) Houck of Churchtown, and Loretta Mounts of Gilbert, WV.
Gail was a faithful servant to her Lord. She also liked to do crafts and had the God given talent to paint. She was an excellent painter.
Rest in Peace. You were loved. You will be missed terribly.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4th at 11 A.M. at New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland. CDC guidelines for mask wearing will be followed. Private interment will be in the Bowmansville Union Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday, December 4th from 10 to 11 A.M. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
