Gail E. (Staples) Kurtz, 64, of Enola, passed away on May, 28, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife of Gary J. Kurtz.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late James Staples and Joanna M. (Evans) Cassebaum.
Gail worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years and was recently enjoying her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren (especially fishing with them), experiencing nature and watching wildlife, visiting her cabin, going to concerts with her husband, and helping others.
In addition to her husband and her mother, Gail is survived by her daughter Samantha Summers (Lawrence Summers, Jr.); five grandchildren: Colby Kurtz, Katelyn Summers, Madeline Summers, Gabrielle Summers, and Miciah Summers; five siblings: Joseph Staples (Megan), John Staples, David Staples, Robin Coscia (Anthony), and Maureen Thompson (Ted); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and her brothers Robert Staples, Williams Staples, and Christopher Cassebaum.
Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gail's memory to Driftwood Senior Center, PO Box 92, Driftwood, PA 15832. To send online condolences visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements by the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Harrisburg.