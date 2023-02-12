Gail B. Twiford, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Born in Beechhurst, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Edith R. Thomas Carson. She attended Bucknell University majoring in Business Administration. She was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority before graduating in 1962. Gail married the love of her life, Ken, a fellow Bucknellian, whom she met when Ken returned her pocketbook to Bucknell after a party in New York City. Ken and Gail would have shared 60 years of marriage together on June 8.
In her early working life, Gail was employed by Family Practice Associates of Lancaster. She would go on to spend the next 27 years with Millersville University, retiring from the Art Department in 2006. Gail loved to travel and was a master at researching points of interest by collecting every pamphlet she could get her hands on. Some of the fondest family memories initiated by Gail included Sunday night pizza (from Sam's Pizza), Chinese Checkers by the fire and the Wonderful World of Disney on TV. She enthusiastically endured many sweltering summers of old school camping up and down the entire East Coast, sharing a 400 lb canvas tent with the entire family and dog. The birth of her grandkids was a well-earned promotion, including blissful vacations of paddle boat rides at the family lake house in Union Dale, PA and long walks on the beach at their home in Ocean Isle Beach, NC.
Gail and Ken were long time members of a monthly gourmet dinner group and 50-year members of Conestoga Country Club - although she would often say she hated golf and didn't particularly enjoy cooking. She was a Girls Night Out regular with the local Trivial Pursuit crowd and proudly held her own against "competitors" who were mainly teachers. Some of her other favorite activities included pancake breakfasts and volunteering at the polls at the West Lancaster firehouse, anything at the Fulton Opera House and events at Longs Park like the Summer Concert Series, the Sertoma Chicken BBQ, and the Labor Day Art Show.
In addition to her husband, Ken, she is survived by her children: Kurt married to Leigh Twiford of Camp Hill, PA, Kris married to Darrell Guyton of Woodsboro, MD, and Kathi married to Tim Graham of Lancaster; and her sister, Lynn married to Lee Spangler of Leola. Gail is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Madeleine Twiford, Boston, MA, Carson Twiford, Columbia, SC, Matthew Guyton, Champaign, IL, Mark Guyton, Woodsboro, MD, Sarah Guyton, Tuscaloosa, AL, Jason Graham, Pittsburgh, PA and Rachel Graham, Miami, FL.
The family wishes to thank Pastor Ronnette Comfort-Butler, family friend, and pastor of Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, Maytown, PA, for her help both over the past few weeks and with our services.
After a private committal at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, the family welcomes friends to gather in Gail's honor on Saturday February 18, 2023 at Conestoga Country Club, 1950 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA for a reception (11AM-Noon) then a celebration of Gail's life from Noon-2PM (Dress: Business Casual).
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gail's memory to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA, 17603 (www.homesteadvillage.org). To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com