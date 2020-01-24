Gail Artz Miller, 77, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the widow of Edwin B. Miller, who died on May 24, 2011. On June 9, 2010, they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. She was the daughter of the late Francis Nathaniel and Elizabeth Mays Schmehl Artz.
Gail graduated from Lebanon High School and Millersville University in 1964. She proudly brought two sons, Christopher L., companion of Debra Lefever of Lititz and Jeffrey C. Miller of Mt. Gretna, into this world and loved being their stay at home Mom. She worked as a Telephone Operator for the former Osteopathic Hospital, Bell Telephone and Lancaster General Hospital. She enjoyed country music, especially Willie Nelson, and her cats, including "Deja" and was an avid reader. Gail and Ed traveled extensively and loved going to Disney World.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gail's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Ginny Hartman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until time of service. Interment will be at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Gail's memory may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
