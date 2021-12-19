Gail A. Barnes, 64, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on December 6, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Olen Barnes and Anna Margaret Mowery, both deceased.
Gail was a 1975 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. For 34 years she was a dedicated employee at ITT Industries, most recently as a Lean Tech in the Parts Department. She was an active member of Lancaster’s Faith Bible Fellowship Church with a heart for missions.
Gail is survived by her aunt, Jeanette Schaeffer and her uncle, John Poole, Jr. and many cousins. Gail shared household duties with Ann Sheaffer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Information on the service will be posted at www.DeBordSnyder.com and online condolences may be left at that address. Contributions in Gail’s memory may be made to Christ Alone Fellowship, 41 Caroline Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
