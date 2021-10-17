With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gabriel Whyee Salapeh on October 11, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602, on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 from 9am-11am, followed by the funeral service. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. Repast will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Masks are required.
