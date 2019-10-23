Gabriel T. Gatti of West Chester (1974 – 2019)

The world lost Gabe Gatti (Gabriel) on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Gabe lived a full and adventurous 45 years. From his early years throughout his life, he lived life to the fullest everyday possible. Gabe barely ever sat down. From skateboarding, to surfing, to mountain biking, downhill skiing, dirt bike riding, and riding his motorcycle, there was no time to waste.
Gabe was an art conservator and created, owned, and operated Gatti Fine Art Services, founded in Wilmington, Vermont in 2001. His business was his passion; his clients became his friends; the paintings he worked on became masterpieces, whether it was a novice family heirloom or a museum-quality treasure. Gabe never stopped at good enough; he pushed to perfection. He saw vibrant colors others couldn't see, mixing colors on his paint palette to match the artists original intent.
He found beauty in everything. Stopping to photograph the world around him, to document time, to acutely hear nature, and feel the surrounding space we live in, Gabe loved our Mother Earth. While living in Vermont, he started his days skiing every winter morning for one hour just to feel the rush before his workday. During the short summers in Vermont, he and his wife, Liz, sought out parts of the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail, hiking mountain tops with their beloved golden retriever, Midas.
Gabe's two sons, Julian, 14, and Ivan, 11, were his pure happiness. His only wish was for them to be happy and find joy every day. He loved to make them laugh, conjuring up games to play with them, and constantly joking with them. They would sit around the kitchen table having drawing contests and laughing about each other's drawings. He took the time to be present with them, honestly listening and giving them his full attention, guidance and love.
Gabe graduated with his bachelor's degree in Art from the University of Delaware in 1997. It was at UD where we met his wife, Liz in drawing class, and a few years later, the chance encounter bumping in to her at the Deer Park Tavern in January of 1996. On that blizzard-cold day Gabe and Liz found their soul-mates. They were inseparable and Gabe proposed to Liz only nine months later in September 1996 in a hot-air balloon overlooking pumpkin fields. Gabe was a sensitive, kind, gentle, artistic, nature-inspired, romantic man. He will be forever missed.
Along with his wife, Liz, and children, Julian Andreas and Ivan Amedeo, he is survived by his parents, Ray and Donna Gatti, his mother and father-in-law, Zaferula and George Yelagotes, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Melissa Yelagotes Vulopas and Joe Vulopas, and Dana Yelagotes Keares and Demetrius Keares.
Gabe had talked about returning to the Earth as a bird, flying majestically overhead, watching silently from above. When you see a lone bird dancing in the bright blue sky, please remember the beautiful life of Gabe Gatti.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC, 229 South High Street, West Chester, 610-696-0134.
