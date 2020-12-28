Gabriel Joseph Pilotti, 80 years young, known to family and friends as Gabe, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Christmas Eve. Gabe was born and raised in Devon, PA. He was the son of the late Domenic and Rose Pilotti. He is survived by his wife Blanche and his daughters Kimberly Hoopes and her husband John, and Christa Pilotti and her partner Dane, his sister Gloria, four granddaughters, Faith, Hope, Grace and Joy Brown, and great-grandson, Hunter. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Pilotti.
Gabe lived a full life serving the Lord, no matter where he was or what he was doing or who he was with, you knew he was sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and the Cross, that's just who Gabe was, his actions were as loud as his words, serving others in any way he could.
Before becoming an avid cyclist and riding in many charitable bike-a-thons such as Focus on the Family, he was a runner and ran in the Boston marathon 6 times…he also served in the Army National Guard of Penna., worked for Tri-State Technical Sales and after he retired from Tri-State, he worked part time for Fed Ex.
Gabe taught Sunday school for years at Calvary Chapel Chester Springs, always showing up for class with a box of donuts, and raising sheep was a hobby that he loved.
Gabe will be missed but his legacy will live on through the people he met in life along the way and shared the Good News of Jesus Christ – Amen!
Service will be held on Jan. 2, 2021 at Petra Church on Airport Road in New Holland. Visitation will be from 9 to 11, service will begin at 11:00. Following the service, a bagged lunch will be served in the café.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Petra Church in New Holland, PA or Calvary Chapel in Chester Springs, PA.