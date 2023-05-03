Gabriel "Gabe" O. Frederick, 22, of Lancaster, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident the evening of Saturday, April 29, 2023. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Peter Frederick, Sr., and Sharon Risser, of Willow Street.
A 2019 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, he is remembered for his years with the school's football and track and field teams. To date he holds the school's track and field record for shot put. He briefly attended Penn State Harrisburg.
Gabe found peace being outdoors and looking for his next adrenaline rush. Riding his motorcycle, scuba diving, hunting, hiking, and singing while snorkeling, were just a few ways he fulfilled his daredevil trait. He found brotherhood and comradery with fellow thrill seekers in the Silverback Riders Motorcycle Club.
Those who knew Gabe also knew he had a tender heart and was generous to a fault. His family remembers times when he would travel into the city to feed the homeless or give them his last few dollars, just to provide for someone in need.
Gabe was known and loved by countless friends and family. He will be sorely missed by his parents Peter and Sharon of Willow Street; siblings, Elizabeth "Liz" Risser of Lancaster, Peter "PJ" Frederick, husband of Kristin of Auburn, Ryan Frederick, companion of Lindsey Staudt of Lebanon, Bree Ann, wife of Wade Tuma of Monaca, and Andrew Frederick, husband of Melissa of Lancaster; his maternal grandmother, Loretta Risser, wife of the Late Roger Risser of Willow Street; his best gal pal and niece, Adelyn, and a host of additional nieces nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Gabe's life will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Rd.,Lancaster, PA 17602 at 6 PM. The family will receive guests at the church from 4 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gabe's name may be made to the SPCA of Lancaster, pspca.org/donate or the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, Youth Missions Trips, lampcob.com/donate
To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com