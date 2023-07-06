Gabriel D. Wise, 30, died on June 30, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital as a result of a motorcycle crash.
A Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service will be held at North Street Community Church in Canton, PA, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 2 PM. The slide show will start at 1:30 PM. A time of fellowship and a meal will follow. All are invited to stay and share their memories of Gabriel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Camp Susque of Trout Run, PA or Thrive International Programs of Williamsport, PA.
The Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences to his family please visit: www.pepperfuneralhomes.com