G. Richard Wittlinger, Sr., 85, of West Lampeter Township, entered into rest on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John D. and M. Bernice (Perry) Wittlinger. He was the loving husband of Dorothy (Priest) Wittlinger for over 65 years.
Most recently Richard had worked as a butcher for the former Strasburg Market Basket. He had been a 70-year member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and had recently become a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street. As a hobby, he enjoyed making intricate wood working crafts.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by 3 children: Cheryl A. Lefever (Rick), Tina M. Yinger (Steve) and Richard, Jr. (Lisa). Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Melissa Ann, Matthew Eugene, Nicole Ashley, wife of Aaron Stinson, Shannon Renee, and Emily Marie; 3 great-grandchildren: Blake, April, and Leah; and siblings, Robert Perry and Barbara Pletz.
A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family at Grace Community Church. Interment will follow in the Conestoga Memorial Park. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Online guestbook at:
