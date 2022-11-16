We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved dad, G. Raymond (Ray) Warfel on November 12, 2022 at the age of 88 years old, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lancaster to Harold E. and Cecelia M. Warfel. After graduating from Manheim Township High School, Class of 1952, he served 2 years in the Army as a Spec. 4 followed by an honorable discharge. He had a 42 year career at Armstrong World Industries, retiring in 1994 as the Supervisor of the Stencil Shop.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis E. Hammer Warfel, both parents and brothers, Harold E. Jr. and Emory F. Warfel.
He is survived by his three children, David S. Warfel, Lori B. Austin and her husband Steve and RaeAnn Gomez and her husband Pablo. He is also survived by his two sisters, Joan Marie McNeal and Judy Ann Baker. Survivors also include grandchildren Lucas J. Gomez, Blake A. Gomez, Brandon L. Austin and his wife Jennifer, Kelsey L. Austin and her husband Chris Elser and his great-granddaughter, Evey Wilhelm.
He was a hardworking man and fought hard, right until the very end. He loved to laugh and enjoy everything life had to offer. We will miss his wisdom and guidance and even his expressions that we never quite understood such as, "You may as well stand on your head and spit wooden nickels."
His hobbies included time as a Ham radio operator (N3GTS). He also enjoyed traveling when he could, even if it was just to try different restaurants. He especially enjoyed his many trips to Florida and vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland with Phyllis and family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Ray on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 followed by Military Honors. Viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
