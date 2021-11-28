G. Preston LeFevre, Jr., 71, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Newport Meadows. He was the beloved husband of Vickie L. (Dickel) LeFevre, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Granville Preston, Sr., and Lillian (DeLong) LeFevre.
Preston was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1967. For many years he was a farmer on his family farm. He was also a truck driver for Edgar M. Herr for over 25 years.
Being fond of the mountains, Preston was a member of the Quarryville Rod & Gun Club in Potter County. He was also a steam train enthusiast, visiting many historical railroads around the country with Vickie. In his spare time, he could be found watching western movies. Known to be a character, traveling with Preston was always an adventure and he never took the same route twice.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Sharon LeFevre, of Lancaster, and Kim LeFevre, of Quarryville; a son, Jeff LeFevre, of Quarryville; and a sister, Annette Habecker, wife of Christ, of East Hempfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Sebestyen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Memorial Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with a closed casket visitation at the church from 11:00 a.m. – noon.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Preston’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
