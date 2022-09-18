G. Patrick Stillman, 82, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 10, 2022 after a ten-year heroic battle with cancer. Born in Roanoke, VA he was the son of the late Gilbert and Beulah (Patrick) Stillman. He was the loving and devoted husband of Beulah (Reinmiller) Stillman with whom he shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.
Pat attended the University of Utah on a football scholarship attaining Academic All-American honors. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Following graduation Pat played in the Continental Football League for the Philadelphia Bulldogs. Pat's lifelong love of sports also included golf. In his lifetime he had three holes in one.
A life-long entrepreneur, Pat got his start delivering newspapers, selling Easter flowers and Christmas trees. His first brick and mortar business was the Dairy Queen on Lincoln Highway. From there, he developed business interests spanning multiple industries in many states and countries. His partnerships developed into life-long friendships. Pat served on multiple boards of both business and ministry. Some of these included Cairn University, Avant Ministries, Sports World Ministries, Kemp Industries, and DAS Companies, Inc.
Pat had a love of sharing his faith with others. He was an active member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church and of Convene, an international forum of Christian business leaders. He taught and mentored many young men in life and business. He also supported many ministries and traveled the world from Israel to Russia to Africa, to teach, encourage, and deliver medical aid.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Michael Stillman husband of Michelle of Steamboat Springs, CO, Pamela Loewen wife of Shawn of Williamston, MI, Suzan Jaskulis wife of Aldas of Lititz, PA, and Robert Stillman husband of Trish of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister, Gail Park wife of Bob of Lansdown, PA, four brothers, Steve Stillman of Lancaster, PA, Dan Stillman of Allentown, PA, Eddie Stillman husband of Linda of New Holland, PA, Mark Stillman husband of Mary of Leola, PA and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sue Apgar and a grandson, Joshua Charles Stillman.
A Service Celebrating Pat's Life will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Family and friends will be received from 3:00-4:00 at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Cairn University, 200 Manor Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, SportsWorld Ministries, www.sportsworld.org, Blessings of Hope https:// blessingsofhope.com or Pocket Testament League, PO Box 800, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com