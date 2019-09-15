G. June McLaughlin, 87, died peacefully after a long illness on September 9, 2019, at Willow Valley Communities. She was the wife of Kenneth B. McLaughlin, who died on February 24, 2011 at the age of 82.
June and Ken had four children, and while her children were young, June worked at home as a seamstress. She was an expert at creating beautiful curtains and draperies for home interiors. June also sewed clothing, quilts and more for her family. After her children were older, June went back to school and studied business administration. She worked for Lancaster General Hospital as a clerk in the Maternity ward, and later retired from Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology after spending many years as an administrative assistant.
June loved the outdoors. She and her family spent most weekends and many summers at their cabin in Michaux State Forest. June was an avid bicyclist, and enjoyed the hiking and biking trails around the cabin. She also loved to swim, and especially loved swimming in the fresh water of the lakes in Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Quieter time was spent reading, and June belonged to a number of different book clubs, including one at the Lancaster Public Library, where she was a regular patron.
June and her husband Kenneth were active members of the Lancaster Liederkranz. For many years, June and Ken prepared Friday night dinners for Liederkranz members, and June was famous for her homemade German applecake, which was always on the dessert menu. June loved to sing, and was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz Chorus as well. Through the Liederkranz, June and her family hosted many visitors from Germany in their Millersville home.
June was also a member of the Millersville Women's Club, the Four Seasons Club, and played regular games of mahjong and pinochle with good friends over the years.
June will be lovingly missed by her children, Gail L., wife of Mark R. Bowden of Kennett Square, Diane R., wife of Earl C. Zimmerman of Willow Street, Kenneth H. McLaughlin and his partner, Carol Sutera, Wesley B. McLaughlin, husband of Tracey, of Columbia as well as 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Helene Bomberger, Lancaster; Kathryn Huffman, Florida; Janet Nehr, Georgia, Dorothy Troop of Cochranville and a brother, Steven Wiebush.
A private burial service will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery
